Palm Springs (US), May 15 (AP) Two children and one adult were killed and six other members of their family were injured when their SUV collided with a car on a Southern California highway early on Sunday, authorities said.

The crash involving a Chevy Suburban and a Tesla sedan occurred shortly before 7:30 am on Interstate 10 in the Whitewater area near Palm Springs, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

Also Read | Arizona Border City Shooting Leaves Two Dead, Five Injured; Suspect Absconding.

The Suburban carrying nine members of a family from Anaheim overturned after hitting the centre divider and at least six occupants were ejected, officials said.

A 31-year-old woman and two girls, aged 10 and 12, were killed, ABC 7 reported. Three girls, aged 3, 7 and 11, and a 15-year-old boy were seriously hurt, while two adults had minor or moderate injuries, the TV station reported.

Also Read | Turkey Elections 2023: Initial Results Show President Recep Tayyip Erdogan With Solid Lead.

The Tesla's sole occupant, a 31-year-old man from Indio, was not hurt.

Eastbound lanes of the highway were closed for much of the day. The cause of the crash remained under investigation. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)