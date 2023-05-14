Arizona [US], May 14 (ANI): At least two people were killed and five others were injured after a shooting took place near the US-Mexico border in Arizona's Yuma, Fox News reported.

Yuma Police Department's Sgt. Lori Franklin said that at approximately 10:54 pm, Saturday, the department said it responded to a report of shots fired in the 3800 block of S. Edward Drive

When police arrived at the shooting site, they discovered that several subjects with gunshot wounds. A 19-year-old male was transported prior to police arrival and was pronounced deceased at Yuma Regional Medical Center a short time later, reported Fox News citing department.

A second victim, a 20-year-old male, was transported by Yuma Fire Department to Yuma Regional Medical Center, where he was later pronounced deceased. A third victim, a 16-year-old male, was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center and later flown to Phoenix with life-threatening injuries.

The other gunshot victims, males ages 15, 19, 18, and 16, had non-life-threatening injuries, police said. There were a total of 7 victims treated at Yuma Regional Medical Center.

The shooting unfolded at a time when the border city of just about 97,000 residents is dealing with a large influx of migrants surging across the border, reported Fox News.

The incident happened days after the US city's mayor Douglas Nicholls informed the residents that Border Patrol had begun releasing migrants onto the streets a day after Title 42 expired.

According to CNN, Title 42 allowed border authorities to swiftly turn away migrants encountered at the US-Mexico border, often depriving migrants of the chance to claim asylum and dramatically cutting down on border processing time. But Title 42 also carried almost no legal consequences for migrants crossing, meaning if they were pushed back, they could try to cross again multiple times.

Once Title 42 lifts, the US government will return to a decades-old section of the US code known as Title 8, which allows for migrants to seek asylum, which can be a lengthy and drawn-out process that begins with a credible fear screening by asylum officers before migrants' cases progress through the immigration court system. (ANI)

