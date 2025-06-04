New Delhi [India], June 4 (ANI): Three Indian men who had gone missing in Iran have been rescued by Tehran police, the Iranian Embassy in India claimed on Tuesday.

"Three missing Indian citizens freed by Tehran police. Local media in Iran say police have found and released three Indian men who had gone missing in Iran," the Iranian Embassy said in its X post.

https://x.com/Iran_in_India/status/1929946778595434817

According to a report by Iran's Mehr News Agency (MNA), "The kidnapping of the three Indian men was reported to Tehran police on May 1."

The three men, all from Punjab, had arrived in Iran on May 1 while on their way to Australia. A local travel company had promised them well-paying jobs in Australia. However, they went missing shortly after reaching Iran.

The Iranian Embassy in India had earlier said on May 29 that the case was under investigation. The case of the three Indian nationals was being followed up by the consular affairs department of Iran's foreign ministry in coordination with relevant judicial authorities, MNA, citing the Embassy said.

Mehr News, citing another Tehran-based news agency, added that the three men were rescued in a police operation against their captors in Varamin, a town located in southern Tehran.

Meanwhile, India also confirmed on May 29 that it was in touch with Iranian authorities to locate the three missing nationals and had received good cooperation from the Iranian side, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

Addressing a press briefing, Jaiswal said, "We are extending all possible help to the family members of the three persons who are missing."

When asked about the missing Indians and incidents involving ransom calls from Pakistan in recent months, he responded, "You would have seen a statement made by our embassy as well in Iran. The three Indian nationals who had landed there some time back are missing, and we are in touch with the Iranian authorities to locate them for their safety and security and eventual return home. We are in daily touch with the authorities there. We are receiving good cooperation from the Iranian side. And we are also in touch with the families. Obviously, family members in such situations have their own anxiety, etc. So, we are extending all possible help. Hopefully, we'll be able to do our best in this situation."

Clarifying further, he added, "February was a different issue. What we are talking about are three Indian nationals who went to Iran recently in May."

The Indian Embassy in Iran had said that the family members of the missing men informed them after the three went missing following their travel to Iran.

https://x.com/India_in_Iran/status/1927663145079738647

In a statement on X, the Indian Embassy said, "Family members of 3 Indian citizens have informed the Embassy of India that their relatives are missing after having travelled to Iran. The Embassy has strongly taken up this matter with the Iranian authorities, and requested that the missing Indians should be urgently traced and their safety should be ensured. We are also keeping the family members regularly updated of the efforts being made by the Embassy."(ANI)

