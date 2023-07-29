Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Berlin, Jul 29 (AP) Three people were shot and killed at a residential building in southern Germany on Friday and another two wounded in a nearby house, police said. A suspect was arrested.

The shooting took place Friday evening in Langweid, just outside the Bavarian city of Augsburg. Police said the suspect, a 64-year-old man, was then arrested, German news agency dpa reported.

Also Read | Muslim Nations Call for Boycott of Swedish Products.

Authorities said the motive was still under investigation.

Police said the suspect fatally shot two women, ages 49 and 72, and a 52-year-old man, before continuing to another house in a nearby street. There, he allegedly shot a 32-year-old woman and a 44-year-old man. Both were being treated in a hospital. (AP)

Also Read | UK: Indian-Origin Man Found Guilty of Killing Friend in West London Over Drugs Worth 5,000 Pounds.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)