Jalalabad [Afghanistan], January 02 (ANI): Three policemen and two civilians were wounded in a blast in Jalalabad city on Saturday, the provincial police spokesperson Farid Khan told Tolo News

The explosion targeted a police vehicle in the city of Jalalabad Nangarhar province, this afternoon.

No group has so far taken the responsibility of the attack. (ANI)

