Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], December 30 (ANI): At least three policemen were injured in a terrorist attack at a police picket in Pakistan's Dera Ismail Khan of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, reported ARY News.

The ARY News report said: "As per District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Shoaib, a group of terrorists attacked a police picket, located in the limits of Kulachi police station in Dera Ismail Khan. The terrorists were equipped with the latest weapons including rocket launchers."

The terrorists were forced to flee following the police's retaliatory firing. Several of the terrorist's accomplices were killed and injured.

According to the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), three policemen were injured in the gunfight. The injured were rushed to the hospital. Security in Dera Ismail Khan was beefed up after the attack.

"Earlier on October 30, a policeman and a civilian were martyred and four other policemen got injured as terrorists attacked the Daraban police check post in DI Khan," according to a report in ARY News.

The report said: "According to the police spokesman, Hazrat Hussain and a civilian were martyred in a terrorist attack on Daraban Police Check post in the limits of Daraban police station."

Four policemen were injured in the attack and were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital, Dera.

Five soldiers were on Wednesday wounded in a suicide bombing attack on a security check post in the Ipi area in Mir Ali tehsil in North Waziristan, according to The News International report.

According to the report, a vehicle loaded with explosives was used by the suicide bomber. This vehicle was rammed into the wall of the security check post. Following the incident, the area was closed and a search operation was launched.

The News International report said the wounded sepoys Sajid, Zakir Shah, Muhammad Usman, Muhammad Usman Ghani and Ahsan Naseer, who sustained injuries were rushed to the hospital. No terrorist group claimed responsibility for the attack.

A powerful car bomb detonated in a residential area in Pakistan's capital on December 23, killing two suspected militants and an officer, police said, raising fears that militants have a presence in one of the country's safest cities. At least three police officers and seven passers-by were wounded in the bombing.

The bombing in Pakistan's capital city took place nine miles from the garrison city of Rawalpindi, home of the military and government spy agencies. The Pakistani Taliban claimed responsibility for the explosion. The Islamabad Police declared a 'red alert' in the city shortly after the blast.

The law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has severely deteriorated over the past few weeks as an increase has been noticed in threats and attacks on security personnel as well as high-profile political personalities, reported the International Forum for Rights and Security (IFFRAS).

This comes after the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) on November 28, ended its ceasefire agreement with Pakistan. (ANI)

