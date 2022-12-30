New Delhi, December 30: All the manufacturing activities at the Indian Pharma company, Marion Biotech Pvt Ltd, have been stopped following allegations by Uzbekistan that at least 18 children died in the country after consuming the medicine.

The manufacturing activities have been stopped after the inspection by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO). A joint inspection of the manufacturer's Noida facility was carried out by the teams of the Uttar Pradesh Drug Control Department and CDSCO. Uzbekistan Cough Syrup Deaths: Teams of Centre, Uttar Pradesh Drug Department Inspect Marion Biotech’s Office in Noida.

"Following inspection by @CDSCO_INDIA_INF team in view of reports of contamination in cough syrup Dok1 Max, all manufacturing activities of Marion Biotech at NOIDA unit have been stopped yesterday night, while further investigation is ongoing", said Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in a tweet on Friday. Uzbekistan Cough Syrup Deaths: Noida Police, Officials Visit Marion Biotech for Probe.

However, further investigation is in progress by the government agencies. The samples of the cough syrup have been taken from the manufacturing premises and sent to the Regional Drugs Testing Laboratory (RDTL), Chandigarh for testing.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 30, 2022 03:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).