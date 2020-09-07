Baghdad [Iraq], September 7, (ANI/Xinhua): Three Katyusha rockets landed in Baghdad Airport on Sunday, damaging four vehicles, the Iraqi military said.

The attack took place in the evening when the rockets were fired from Abu Gharib area, west of Baghdad's city centre, and landed in the airport, the media office of the Iraqi Joint Operations Command (JOC) said in a statement.

Also Read | Mail-In Ballots Focus of US Presidential Election 2020: How to Vote by Mail? Here Are 4 Basic Steps.

One of the rockets struck a car park in the airport and caused damage to four civilian cars, the JOC said.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the rocket attack. Baghdad Airport and the Iraqi military bases housing US troops across Iraq, as well as the US embassy in the Green Zone, have been frequently targeted by mortar and rocket attacks.

Also Read | Chinese Propaganda? Pangong Tso Lake to Start Getting International Tourists, Claims Video Ad Shared by Unverified Twitter Users.

More than 5,000 US troops have been deployed in Iraq to support the Iraqi forces in the battles against the Islamic State terrorists, mainly providing training and advising to the Iraqi forces. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)