"Mail-in ballots" is in focus in run-up to the upcoming presidential election in the United States, as President Donald Trump has raised doubts over the credibility of a polling process which would involve majority of the voters exercising their right to franchise via mail. With the threat of COVID-19 yet to subside, it is expected that the polling authorities will encourage most of the electorate to vote using the absentee or mail-in ballots. Here are four basic steps of how to vote by mail. US Elections 2020: Russian Interference Could Theoretically Cost Democrats, Says Kamala Harris.

Register Yourselves: The first step is to register as a voter if one is eligible to exercise the right to franchise in the upcoming polls. The registration can be completed online by visiting website vote.org. Most states of America have kept October 19 as the deadline for registration, barring Massachusetts where the last date is October 24.

Apply For Absentee/Mail-In Ballot: If you are a US national, it is necessary to apply for an absentee or mail-in ballot to be eligible for voting via mail. To request for your absentee ballot, visit the official portal usa.gov/election-office/ and select your respective state. While the absentee ballot was assigned only in specific cases in polls held so far, the ongoing pandemic has allowed all registered voters to file a request.

Filling The Absentee Ballot: In erstwhile polls, analysts observed that a significant number of voters end up wasting their right by incorrectly filling the absentee ballot. By ticking the wrong checkbox or missing a signature in the required boxes, the vote filed through the mail-in ballot would be rejected. One is required to carefully go through the instructions and fill the ballot.

Returning The Ballot: The last step, and also the most essential, is to return the ballot before the voting via mail deadline ends. The ballots could be dropped at the designated centres that will be earmarked by the polling body, or submitted to the official stationed at the local post office. A revised set of guidelines is expected to be issued on the returning of mail ballots.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 07, 2020 01:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).