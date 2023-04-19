Port Moresby, April 19: An earthquake of Magnitude 6.1 on the Richter scale hit the New Britain Region of Papua New Guinea on Wednesday afternoon, 464 kilometres North East of the Capital, Port Moresby, National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:6.1, Occurred on 19-04-2023, 14:36:04 IST, Lat: -6.01 and Long: 149.58, Depth: 50 Km, Location: 464km NE of Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea," National Center for Seismology (NCS) tweeted on Wednesday. Earthquake of Magnitude 7.9 on Richter Scale Hits Papua New Guinea, Later Revised to 7.3.

An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 on the Richter scale struck 464 km North East of Port Moresby in Papua New Guinea on Wednesday, the NCS tweeted. The earthquake occurred at 14:36:04 IST and hit at a depth of 50 km, the NCS informed. Earthquake in Papua New Guinea: Quake of Magnitude 4.3 on Richter Scale Hits Finschhafen, No Casualties Reported.

No casualties have yet been reported. Further details are awaited.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)