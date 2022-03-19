Kabul [Afghanistan], March 19 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter scale jolted Afghanistan's capital Kabul on Saturday as per the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.2, Occurred on 19-03-2022, 07:23:12 IST, Lat: 34.68 & Long: 65.45, Depth: 110 Km, Location: 344km W of Kabul, Afghanistan," NCS tweeted.

There are no reports of casualties or loss of properties as of now. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

