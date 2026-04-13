Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 13 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday conducted a detailed review of the Chief Minister's announcements related to the assembly constituencies of Didihat, Gangolihat, Kapkot, and Bageshwar at the Secretariat.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister issued clear instructions that immediate action must be ensured for announcements where government orders have not yet been issued. He directed that all pending announcements should be formalised within a maximum of 20 days so that there is no delay in the implementation of schemes.

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The Chief Minister instructed officials to work in line with the state government's core mantra of "Simplification, Resolution, Disposal, and Satisfaction." He emphasised that issues related to public welfare should be resolved promptly. He also directed that challenges in the implementation of schemes should be addressed effectively in coordination with the concerned local legislators to maintain the pace of development, according to a release.

He further instructed all District Magistrates to regularly review matters related to forest land transfer at the district level. Stressing the need to expedite procedures related to forest land, he said that obstacles in development work must be removed. He also emphasised strengthening inter-departmental coordination on this issue.

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The Chief Minister directed the Chief Secretary to constitute a coordination committee of concerned departments for the maintenance of roads constructed under the Prime Minister Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY). He said the committee should regularly monitor maintenance work to ensure safe and smooth connectivity in rural areas, the release stated.

Keeping the monsoon season in mind, the Chief Minister instructed that patchwork on all roads must be completed before the onset of rains. He also directed officials to focus on the development of sports infrastructure, stating that funds should be released within 15 days for locations where land for playgrounds has already been made available, so that construction can begin promptly and better facilities can be provided to the youth.

During the meeting, he also directed the expedited widening work of the motor road from Kanalichhina to Pipli Bagridigaon. He further instructed officials to initiate the operation of an upper primary school alongside the Government Model Primary School in Kapkot, and to ensure all necessary arrangements are made at the Bageshwar District Hospital for the convenience of patients.

The Chief Minister instructed all officials to give top priority to public welfare works and ensure time-bound and effective implementation of all schemes. He reiterated that the state government is committed to the overall development of the state and that no laxity in this regard will be tolerated. (ANI)

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