Donald Trump Slams Pope Leo XIV As ‘Weak on Crime and Terrible for Foreign Policy’, Claims ‘He Wouldn’t Be in Vatican Without Me’

Los Angeles [US], April 13 (ANI): The second season of 'Mr & Mrs Smith' is finally in action, with the series beginning its much-awaited production after several months of delay.

As per Variety, while Season 2 has gone into production, Talia Ryder has also replaced Sophie Thatcher in the lead role.

Also Read | After ‘Zinta’s Team Won Kya?’ Salman Khan’s Another Post Goes Viral.

Ryder will now feature opposite 'Anora' star Mark Eydelshteyn.

With this, the two are set to take over the roles from Erskine and Donald Glover, who headlined the New York-set first season.

Also Read | 'Bhooth Bangla' Song 'O Sundari' Celebrates Timeless Union; Teaser Out Now! (Watch Video).

Meanwhile, Anna Ouyang Moench has replaced Francesca Sloane as showrunner and writer.

The shooting is currently underway in Los Angeles, having received a USD 22.4 million tax credit from the California Film Commission to relocate, as per Variety.

It is worth mentioning that 'Mr & Mrs Smith' Season 2 was initially slated to begin production in fall 2025, but was put on an indefinite delay.

Coming to the first season, it concluded on a cliffhanger, leaving the fates of Erskine and Glovers' characters in limbo. As per reports, the second season is likely to follow more of an anthology format.

Created by Glover and Sloane, 'Mr & Mrs Smith' is inspired by the original 2005 film starring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. In contrary to the film, the show follows two strangers who are paired up as partners in espionage rather than a married couple.

The show was a big success, earning 16 Emmy nominations and winning two.

It is executive produced by Moench, Glover, Sloane, Yariv Milchan, Michael Schaefer, Stephen Glover, Anthony Katagas, and Fam Udeorji.

Season 1 star Erskine has also come onboard to executive produce the second season.

The show is produced by Amazon MGM Studios and New Regency. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)