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Paris [France], April 13 (ANI): India and France held wide-ranging discussions during the Foreign Office Consultations on a range of issues from AI, innovation, and digital cooperation.

The details were shared by the Indian Embassy in France in a post on X.

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Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri co-chaired the India-France Foreign Office Consultations with Secretary General of the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs Martin Briens.

The discussions revolved around areas including defence, civil nuclear energy, space, cyber and digital cooperation, AI, innovation, and initiatives to strengthen people-to-people and cultural ties, the Indian Embassy said.

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It also noted that the latest global and regional developments were also discussed.

https://x.com/IndiaembFrance/status/2043697984836100380?s=20

Earlier today, Foreign Secretary Misri also called on French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot during his visit to Paris.

"Foreign Secretary @VikramMisri called on the French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs H.E. @jnbarrot. Discussions covered key areas of bilateral cooperation, ongoing global challenges including the situation in West Asia", the Indian Embassy said.

https://x.com/IndiaembFrance/status/2043667554753765725?s=20

Earlier, Misri also visited the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre (SVCC) in Paris and saw the exhibition "L'Art de L'Inde: Aujourd'hui," which showcases 80 artworks by 40 Indian artists and highlights India's living artistic traditions.

https://x.com/IndiaembFrance/status/2043429576869900782?s=20

His visit follows French President Emmanuel Macron's visit to India earlier in February and reflects the continued regular high-level exchanges between India and Europe.

https://x.com/IndiaembFrance/status/2043272509093462446?s=20

The Foreign Secretary was previously in the United States where he met key leaders and held discussions on further deepening India-US cooperation across the varied dimensions of the relationship.

Misri held talks with US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau.

US Under Secretary of State for Economic Affairs Jacob Helberg expressed pleasure over his meeting with Misri, highlighting discussions on trade, energy cooperation and advancing pro-innovation policies in artificial intelligence.

During his three-day visit to Washington, he also had a "productive" meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who is scheduled to visit India next month.

The Foreign Secretary's itinerary included significant talks at the Pentagon with Under Secretary of War for Policy Elbridge Colby. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)