Gerash [Iran], March 3 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hit Iran's southern part on Tuesday, as reported by Al Jazeera.

The earthquake occurred in Gerash, located in the southern part of Iran's Fars province.

As per the USGS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres.

No reports of damage have come so far. (ANI)

