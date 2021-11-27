Hind Kush, November 27: An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale struck the Hind Kush region in Afghanistan, informed the National Center for Seismology (NCS) on Saturday.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.3, Occurred on 27-11-2021, 08:07:46 IST, Lat: 36.45 & Long: 70.36, Depth: 180 Km, Region: Hindu Kush, Afghanistan," informed the National Center for Seismology in a tweet on Saturday.

Afghanistan was hit by another earthquake recently, on November 20. The said earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter scale struck 316 kilometres south of Kabul in Afghanistan, informed the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

