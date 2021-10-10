New Delhi [India], October 10 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter scale struck 110 kilometres southeast of Fayzabad in Afghanistan on Sunday, informed National Center for Seismology (NCS).

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.4, Occurred on October 10, 17:09:35 IST, Lat: 36.34 and Long: 71.35, Depth: 13 Km, Location: 110km SE of Fayzabad, Afghanistan," NCS tweeted.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

