Dhaka [Bangladesh], June 16 (ANI): An earthquake of 4.8 magnitude hit Bangladesh at 10:16 IST on Friday.

According to the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake occurred at 10:16:15 IST at a depth of 70 km.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.8, Occurred on 16-06-2023, 10:16:15 IST, Lat: 24.86 & Long: 91.98, Depth: 70 Km, Region: Bangladesh," the National Centre for Seismology said in a tweet.

No casualties are reported as of yet. Further details awaited. (ANI)

