Earthquake tremors were felt in Guwahati of Assam on June 16. According to reports, earthquake tremors were also felt in other parts of northeastern states in India. This happened because an earthquake hit Bangladesh today. As per India's National Center for Seismology, an earthquake of magnitude 4.8 on the Richter scale occurred at 10:16 am in Bangladesh. Earthquake Jolts Bangladesh, Tremors Felt in Assam and Other Northeastern Parts of India.

Earthquake in Assam:

An earthquake of magnitude 4.8 on the Richter scale occurred at 1016 hours in Bangladesh: National Center for Seismology — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2023

