Balochistan [Pakistan], January 29 (ANI): At least four people were killed and 10 others were injured in a blast in Mat area of Sui in Balochistan's Dera Bugti district on Friday, local media reported citing officials as saying.

According to officials at the Levies Control Room, the victims were passing by the area when their vehicle drove over a landmine, Dawn reported.

Meanwhile, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo condemned the incident and said the enemies had once again carried out a cowardly act of terrorism to ruin peace in the province.

"No effort will be spared to bring the terrorists to justice," Binzejo said.

Meanwhile, Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) leader Sarfraz Bugti claimed that "Baloch Republican Army terrorists" were behind the attack. He questioned how long the state would continue to tolerate such attacks on innocent people, Dawn reported.

He said that his cousin was among the victims, adding that the deceased was a father of four kids.

"Provincial and federal government of Pakistan are failing to protect innocent people. This kind of situation will push people to take measures on their own. The writ of the government needs to be implemented in Balochistan," he said. (ANI)

