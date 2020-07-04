Kathmandu, Jul 4 (PTI) At least four people were killed and three others went missing in a landslide triggered by heavy rains in western Nepal on Saturday, police said.

The landslide occurred at Mallesi village in Bajhang district at around 2 am following an incessant rainfall, they said.

Four people, including two children, were killed and three others went missing in the landslide, which also damaged and swept away several houses, police said.

The Nepal Police and the Nepal Army are carrying out rescue works in the area.

