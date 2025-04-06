Peshawar, Apr 5 (PTI) At least four tourists died after the car they were travelling in plunged into a ravine in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Saturday, officials said.

The accident occurred on the Bisham-Swat Road near Mata Aghwan in Shangla district, Rescue 1122 spokesperson Rasool Khan said.

The tourists were en route from Bisham to Swat. Four people died on the spot, while one person sustained injuries, he said.

Rescue teams responded promptly, transferring the deceased and the injured to the District Headquarters Hospital in Alpuri.

According to police, all the deceased were residents of Multan district in Punjab province and were visiting the region for Eid holidays.

