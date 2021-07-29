Kamdish [Afghanistan] July 29 (ANI): At least 40 people were killed after flash floods on Wednesday night destroyed over 80 houses in Afghanistan's Kamdish district. 150 people are also missing after the mishap.

"Bodies of 40 people have been found and the death toll possibly will rise," Tolo News reported citing Saeedullah Nuristani, Head of the provincial council.

Kamdish district is situated in the country's Nuristan province.

Last month, at least 12 people were also killed as heavy rains and flash floods hit parts of Afghanistan's western province of Herat.

The floods also destroyed tens of residential houses and orchards in the districts and caused the closure of several district roads to traffic. (ANI)

