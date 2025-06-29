World News | 45-year-old Indian National Found Dead in Nepal's Sarlahi District

Kathmandu, Jun 29 (PTI) A 45-year-old Indian national has been found dead in southern Nepal's Sarlahi district.

The deceased has been identified as Bhadahi Baitha, from Bihar's Sitamarhi district, according to a Nepal police news bulletin.

His body was discovered on Saturday near Jhimalpul Bridge at Bramhapuri Rural Municipality. The reason behind the death is not known yet.

