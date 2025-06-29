World News | 45-year-old Indian National Found Dead in Nepal's Sarlahi District

Agency News PTI| Jun 29, 2025 09:40 PM IST
Kathmandu, Jun 29 (PTI) A 45-year-old Indian national has been found dead in southern Nepal's Sarlahi district.

The deceased has been identified as Bhadahi Baitha, from Bihar's Sitamarhi district, according to a Nepal police news bulletin.

Also Read | Earthquake in Nepal: Quake of Magnitude 4.2 on Richter Scale Hits South Asian Country.

His body was discovered on Saturday near Jhimalpul Bridge at Bramhapuri Rural Municipality. The reason behind the death is not known yet.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

