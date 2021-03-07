Jakarta [Indonesia], March 7 (ANI/Xinhua): An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.8 hit Indonesia's eastern province of Maluku on Sunday, the meteorology and geophysics agency said.

The quake jolted at 02:22 a.m. Jakarta time (0122 GMT) with the epicenter at 204 km northwest Maluku Tenggara district and the shallow at 10 km under the sea bed.

The tremors did not potentially trigger a tsunami. (ANI/Xinhua)

