Kathmandu, October 19: A 5.9-magnitude earthquake jolted Nepal's capital Kathmandu and adjoining areas on Wednesday, forcing many people to rush out of their homes for safety, local media reports said.

The earthquake was felt in the Kathmandu Valley and neighbouring districts at 3:07 pm on Wednesday. The epicentre of the quake was on the Nepal-China border in Sindhupalchowk district, 125-km east of Kathmandu, according to the National Seismological Research Centre. Earthquake in Nepal: Quake of Magnitude 6.0 Jolts Khotang District.

There was no immediate report of any damage or casualties. Another quake measuring 4.5-magnitude on the Richter scale was felt at 3.53pm. Earthquake of Magnitude 5.5 Jolts Nepal's Kathmandu.

In April 2015, a devastating earthquake of 7.8-magnitude rocked Nepal, killing nearly 9,000 people and wounding nearly 22,000 others. It also damaged over 800,000 houses and school buildings.

