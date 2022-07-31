The National Center for Seismology on Sunday said that earthquake tremors were felt in Kathmandu, Nepal. "An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 on the Richter scale occurred 147 km east-southeast of Kathmandu, Nepal at 0758 hours," it stated.

Check tweet:

