Tel Aviv [Israel], May 25 (ANI/TPS): 54 suspects were arrested and detained overnight for questioning in what the Israel Police said was an extensive national operation conducted in all Israel Police districts to locate and seize illegal weapons throughout the country.

The operation was conducted together with the Israel Border Police.

During the operation, the police carried out 82 different searches, in which many different types of weapons were found and confiscated.

These included 10 M16 rifles, Kalashnikovs, Carlos, pistols, three explosive tube charges, weapon parts, 16 sets of fireworks, combat equipment and a large amount of ammunition.

The police also found and seized illegal drugs and tens of thousands of shekels in cash. (ANI/TPS)

