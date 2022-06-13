Ouagadougou, Jun 13 (AP) Gunmen killed at least 55 people over the weekend in northern Burkina Faso, the latest attack amid mounting violence blamed on Islamic extremists, authorities said Monday.

Suspected militants targeted civilians in Seytenga in the West African country's Seno province, government spokesman Wendkouni Joel Lionel Bilgo said at a news conference.

Also Read | Spotify Forms Council to Deal with Harmful Content – Latest Tweet by Reuters.

Nearly 5,000 people have died over the last two years in Burkina Faso because of violence blamed on Islamic extremists. Another 2 million people have fled their homes, deepening the country's humanitarian crisis. (AP)

Also Read | Cat-to-Human Transmission of COVID-19: 32-Year-Old Female Veterinarian Contracts Coronavirus After Being Exposed to Infected Cat.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)