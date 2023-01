Bali [Indonesia], January 16 (ANI): An 6.2-magnitude earthquake on the Richter Scale jolted the coast of Indonesia in the early hours of Monday, said the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

In an update on its website, the US Geological Survey said that the earthquake occurred 40 kilometers southeast of Singkil town in Indonesia. The earthquake was registered at 03:59:58 (local time) at the depth of 37 kilometers.

Also Read | Uzbekistan Stops Power Supply to Afghanistan, Negotiations Continue Regarding Restoration.

So far, there are no reports of casualties in the country which lies in Southeast Asia and Oceania between the Indian and Pacific oceans. Indonesia consists of over 17,000 islands.

Singkil is a town in Aceh province of Indonesia and it is the seat (capital) of Aceh Singkil Regency. Singkil has a tropical rainforest climate with heavy to very heavy rainfall year-round. (ANI)

Also Read | Nepal Plane Crash: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Instructs Officials to Bring Mortal Remains of Deceased to State.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)