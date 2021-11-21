Tehran [Iran], November 21 (ANI/Xinhua): At least six people were injured after a fire broke out in the Oil and Gas Exploitation Company of Masjed Soleiman city in Iran's southwestern Khuzestan province on Sunday, according to a statement by the company.

In the incident, an employee of the company suffered burns injuries who was sent to Ahvaz city for further treatment, said the statement.

Four other employees and one of the firefighters were affected by inhaling smoke and gas from the fire, who was discharged from hospital after treatments, it said.

Firefighters quickly arrived at the scene, it said. (ANI/Xinhua)

