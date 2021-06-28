Bamako [Mali], June 28 (ANI/Sputnik): Six people have been killed and 13 more injured as a result of a terrorist attack in the central part of Mali, media reported.

According to the RFI broadcaster, the incident took place near the town of Douentza on Sunday when a group of gunmen attacked a public transport vehicle.

Five of the wounded people have reportedly sustained severe injuries.

The attack is likely to have been committed by terrorists. The Malian army said it had sent additional forces to the area to ensure the safety of civilians.

The situation in Mali was destabilized in 2012 when the Tuareg militants seized vast territories in the northern part of the country. The conflict escalated even more over the activities of Islamists, forces loyal to former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi as well as French interference.

Within the past several days, Mali faced a series of attacks, one of which left at least 13 peacekeepers injured. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)