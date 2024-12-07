Jackson, Dec 6 (AP) Six people died after a pickup truck travelling the wrong way on a Mississippi highway collided with a car early Friday, authorities said.

The crash happened shortly before 3 am Friday on Interstate 55 in Jackson, police said. The Chevy Silverado pickup was heading south in the northbound lane when it collided with a Hyundai Sonata travelling north, police said.

Killed in the crash were the driver of the pickup truck, the driver of the car and four passengers in the car.

Few other details were immediately available. Jackson police said they're continuing to investigate the crash. (AP)

