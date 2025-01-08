Abuja, Jan 8 (AP) At least six soldiers and 34 Islamic extremists died in a clash in Nigeria's northeastern Borno state, the military said Wednesday.

The rebels, riding on motorcycles and gun trucks, launched a surprise attack on the troops, who resisted and engaged them in a gun battle, Nigerian military spokesperson Edward Buba said in a statement.

Borno has been the centre of extremist violence in Nigeria since the Boko Haram extremist group launched an insurgency in 2009 to enforce their interpretation of Shariah law. The insurgency, which has spilled over to Nigeria's three neighbors in the Lake Chad region, has killed more than 35,000 people and displaced 2.6 million others.

The latest attack occurred Sunday in Sabon Gari village in the Damboa council area, a hot spot that has been mostly deserted by residents. “The terrorists had attempted to surprise troops and retaliate against the recent killing of their commander and combatants by troops,” Buba said.

The attack was seen as a setback for the Nigerian military, which often claims the rebels have been “degraded”. Despite such claims, deadly ambushes and suicide bombings have continued in the last year.

Ending the war has been challenging because of a lack of political will and the ability of the extremists to operate freely across the borders with Nigeira's northern neighbours, said Senator Iroegbu, an Abuja-based security analyst.

He said the military has also struggled to obtain "accurate and timely intelligence on Boko Haram's movements and plans”.

Boko Haram gained international attention in April 2014 when it abducted 276 schoolgirls from Chibok village in Borno. Dozens of the girls remain missing. (AP)

