Islamabad, Nov 14 (PTI) Sixty-two cases have been registered in Pakistan's capital city of Islamabad against jailed former prime minister Imran Khan, the high court was told on Thursday.

Islamabad High Court Justice Arbab Mohammad Tahir, who was briefed about the number of cases against Khan, the founder of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, asked Police Spokesperson DSP Sajjid Cheema to provide a detailed report when he proposed submitting an interim report, according to The Express Tribune.

Khan, 72, has been incarcerated in multiple cases since August last year.

Cheema said there were 62 cases against Khan in the capital and additional inquiries were ongoing at the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

The FIA, which also presented its report on the cases involving Khan, said seven FIRs (First Information Reports) were registered and multiple inquiries were ongoing against him.

Furthermore, the government's lawyer said there were no pending inquiries against Khan at the district collector's office.

The court gave authorities time to provide a detailed report and adjourned the hearing until November 18.

Dozens of cases have been registered against Khan since he was ousted from power following a no-confidence motion in April 2022.

The details shared with the court only deal with cases registered in Islamabad. It was not specified how many cases had been registered against Khan in other places in Pakistan.

