Hawaii, November 14: A new self-published book, Undercover Heartbreak: a Memoir of Trust and Trauma, has made startling claims about a Secret Service agent’s breach of protocol at the Obamas’ beachfront property in Hawaii. Author Koryear Dwanyen asserts that in 2022, a Secret Service agent, referred to as “Dale” in the book, brought her to the Obamas’ residence while they were away. The agent allegedly suggested they have sex in Michelle Obama’s bathroom, likening it to a “mile-high club” experience.

The book details a personal relationship between Dwanyen and the agent, with the latter reportedly leading a double life, reported NYPost. Initially claiming he was divorced, the agent later revealed he was still married. Dwanyen claims she was privy to private details about the Obamas' lives, including Michelle Obama's tennis lessons and personal trainer schedule—information she should not have had access to.

A similar incident was reported by ABC News, confirming a Secret Service agent was fired following an investigation into unauthorised access to a protectee's residence in November 2022.

A spokesperson for the Secret Service acknowledged the violation, stating that the agent was immediately suspended and terminated after the breach, which was deemed an unacceptable violation of protocol and trust. The agent’s actions were condemned despite the Obamas’ absence at the time of the incident.

