World News | 7 Killed in Road Accident in Nepal

Kathmandu, Nov 12 (PTI) Seven people were killed on Sunday when a jeep they were travelling in met with an accident in Nepal's Nawalpur district, police said.
According to police, the jeep heading towards Kawasoti from Bulingtar hit a house at Devchuli, killing six people on the spot.
A seriously injured person died while receiving treatment in a local hospital, they said.
Six other passengers who sustained injuries are undergoing treatment at the hospital.
