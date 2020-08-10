Buenos Aires, Aug 10 (Xinhua/ANI): More than 70 percent of the people who contracted the novel coronavirus in Argentina have recovered after being treated for the disease, the Ministry of Health said on Sunday.

"We report a total of 170,109 people as recovered ... that is 70.34 percent of the total confirmed cases," the undersecretary of health strategies, Alejandro Costa, told a local daily.

Also Read | France's Presidency Confirms Killing of Six French Nationals by Gunmen in Niger: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on August 9, 2020.

In all, 241,811 people have tested positive for the virus in Argentina and 4,556 have died from the disease. (Xinhua/ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)