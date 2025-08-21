Herat [Afghanistan], August 21 (ANI): At least 76 people, including 17 children, lost their lives in a devastating traffic accident in Herat province, making it one of the deadliest road tragedies in Afghanistan in recent years, Khaama Press reported.

The incident took place on the Herat ring road in Guzara district when a passenger vehicle carrying Afghan migrants returning from Iran collided with a cargo truck and a motorcycle, officials confirmed. The crash triggered a massive fire that quickly engulfed the passenger vehicle.

Khaama Press, citing Taliban-controlled Radio Television Afghanistan, reported that three people were injured in the accident. Local authorities stated that seventeen children were among those who perished in the flames.

Eyewitnesses recounted that the fire consumed the vehicle within minutes, severely hampering rescue operations. Efforts to recover bodies were hindered as the flames spread rapidly, Khaama Press reported.

Officials noted that the majority of the victims were migrants who had recently crossed back into Afghanistan from Iran in hopes of restarting their lives.

This tragedy adds to a series of deadly road incidents in Afghanistan. Last year, more than 60 people died in two separate accidents on the Kandahar highway.

The European Union delegates in Kabul has offered condolences following a devastating road accident. In a statement EU expressed solidarity with the victims' families, calling the tragedy a stark reminder of Afghanistan's urgent road safety challenges, Khaama Press reported.

The EU's condolence message expressed concern over Afghanistan's infrastructure and the impact of road disasters on vulnerable groups such as returning migrants. (ANI)

