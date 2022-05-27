Fuzhou [China], May 27 (ANI/Xinhua): Eight people were killed after two buildings collapsed due to landslides triggered by downpours on Friday in Wuping County, east China's Fujian Province, local authorities said Saturday.

Starting from Thursday evening, heavy rainfall has been lashing the county, with the highest precipitation exceeding 220 millimetres within 24 hours.

Five people were found dead in a collapsed factory building while three others died after a residential building collapsed, said the county's information office.

The downpours also damaged crop fields, cut off roads, disrupted electricity, and affected the life of 9,700 residents, including some 1,600 people who were relocated to safety, the office said, adding that the disaster relief work is underway. (ANI/Xinhua)

