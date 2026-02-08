Shanxi [China], February 8 (ANI): An explosion at a biotechnology company in Shuozhou, in northern China's Shanxi Province, claimed the lives of eight people early Saturday morning, authorities confirmed on Sunday, reported Global Times.

The tragic incident has prompted a formal investigation, while rescue and cleanup operations continue at the scene.

According to the state-run Xinhua News Agency, the blast occurred in a production workshop of the company located in Shanyin County, a mountainous region over 40 kilometers from the county seat. Thick yellowish smoke was still seen rising from the site as emergency responders worked throughout the weekend.

By 9:30 am (local time) on Sunday, officials had confirmed that eight people had died as a result of the explosion. The company's legal representative has been taken into custody, and local authorities in Shuozhou have established an accident investigation team to determine the cause of the blast and oversee follow-up efforts.

In the hours after the explosion, rescue teams conducted a comprehensive search of the workshop and surrounding areas. "To ensure no one was left unaccounted for," responders expanded their search grid, combing through the wreckage and checking information connected to on-site operations, according to reports by the Beijing Daily.

The initial search on Saturday morning uncovered five individuals trapped under debris; all were confirmed dead by 10 am As the search area widened and teams ventured into deeper sections of the damaged workshop, two more victims were located.

Local authorities have not yet released a definitive explanation for what triggered the explosion. Meanwhile, CCTV News reported that support work for victims and their families, as well as continued investigation efforts, are underway.

The biotechnology company involved in the incident has not been publicly identified beyond its location in Shuozhou. The industrial accident has reignited concerns about safety standards at chemical and biotech facilities in China, where rapid industrial expansion sometimes outpaces regulatory oversight.

Emergency response officials have reiterated that ensuring the safety of workers and nearby communities remains a top priority as they advance both the investigation and recovery operations. Families of the victims are reportedly receiving support as authorities work to provide answers and aid during this difficult time. (ANI)

