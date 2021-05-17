New Delhi [India], May 17 (ANI): French Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain on Monday said that 80 tons of oxygen has been delivered to Indian hospitals and more is underway due to an oxygen bridge that also involves Qatar.

He posted a map with his tweet explaining how supplies are getting to India with contribution of the Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force.

India has seen a surge in COVID-19 cases in the second wave of pandemic that has led to increase in demand for medical oxygen.

"Watch how the #OxygenBridge works. Coordinated by France and India, with O2 donated by @airliquidegroup, support from #Qatar and transport by @IndianNavy and @IAF_MCC. This bridge has already delivered 80 tons of O2 to Indian hospitals, and more is underway," Emmanuel Lenain said.

He said that oxygen donated by Air Liquide Group, a French multinational, is filled in oxygen tankers in Qatar and brought by Indian Navy for distribution in hospitals in India. The containers are flown back by the Indian Air Force for refilling.

India's daily new coronavirus cases remained below the 3 lakh mark for the first time in nearly 26 days. According to Health Ministry, 2,81,386 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the country. (ANI)

