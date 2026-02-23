Balochistan [Pakistan], February 23 (ANI): The human rights department of the Baloch National Movement (BNM), Paank, has released its January 2026 report alleging that the new year began with continued grave human rights violations in Balochistan.

According to the report, multiple incidents of enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings were recorded across various districts of Balochistan as well as in Karachi, Sindh, highlighting what the organisation describes as a worsening security and human rights environment.

The report states that a total of 82 cases of enforced disappearance were documented during January 2026. Of these, 44 individuals were reportedly released after enduring severe physical and psychological torture.

In the same period, Paank documented 12 confirmed cases of extrajudicial killings, which it says have further deepened the climate of fear and uncertainty prevailing in the region.

District-wise statistics cited in the report indicate that Kech recorded the highest number of cases with 26 enforced disappearances, followed by Shaal with 16 and Gwadar with 15. Kharan reported nine cases, Panjgur six, and Khuzdar four.

Two cases each were documented in Lasbela and Karachi, while one case each was reported in Dera Bugti and Nushki. The organisation also alleged that many of these incidents involved home raids, arrests without warrants, and incommunicado detention at undisclosed locations where detainees were allegedly subjected to torture.

According to Paank, the continuing pattern of enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings reflects a deteriorating human rights situation in Balochistan. The organisation stated that such practices have effectively become an unwritten law in the region.

It has called for transparent and independent investigations into the reported incidents, identification of those responsible, and meaningful accountability measures to ensure justice for the victims' families and to uphold the rule of law in Balochistan.

Furthermore, Dawn reported that the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP), following a recent fact-finding mission to the province, revealed that enforced disappearances, along with other human rights violations, are exacerbating public alienation and contributing to political instability in Balochistan.

The continued prevalence of such practices underscores a deepening crisis in governance and accountability within the region, raising serious concerns for both human rights and long-term peace.

Despite mounting evidence and widespread reports, Pakistani authorities have consistently denied involvement in enforced disappearances, often dismissing claims as politically motivated or unverified. This denial has further complicated efforts to hold perpetrators accountable, leaving victims' families without justice and fuelling continued mistrust between the state and the local population. (ANI)

