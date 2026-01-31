Balochistan, January 31: The Baloch Liberation Army said on Saturday that under the second phase of Operation Herof, it carried out coordinated attacks at 48 different locations across 14 cities in Balochistan, where strong control by BLA fighters has remained in place for the past ten hours. The statement said, "In Quetta, Noshki, Mastung, Dalbandin, Kalat, Kharan, Panjgur, Gwadar, Pasni, Turbat, Tump, Buleda, Mangochar, Lasbela, Kech and Awaran, the enemy's military, administrative and security structures were simultaneously targeted. During this operation, a total of 84 occupying Pakistani army personnel, police, intelligence agencies, and CTD personnel were neutralized dozens were wounded and 18 personnel were captured alive and are currently in BLA custody. BLA fighters successfully took control of multiple enemy posts, including the central military headquarters and continue to hold strong positions at these locations. Enemy movement has been severely restricted across various cities, while Baloch fighters have consolidated their presence at key points".

It further noted that during the operation, more than 30 government properties were taken under control and destroyed, including banks, government offices and prisons. In addition, more than 23 "enemy" vehicles were set on fire. ‘Operation Herof’: Baloch Fighters Launch Massive Attack on Pakistan Forces Across Balochistan (Watch Videos).

"Due to direct pressure on administrative structures in multiple cities, the enemy's routine operations and decision-making processes have been paralysed, while in urban areas, enemy army and police forces were forced to retreat and adopt defensive positions," the statement said.

It added, "During these operations, seven BLA freedom fighters were martyred, including four Fidayeen of BLA's elite unit Majeed Brigade after entering enemy camps and targeting enemy forces. As a result of the sacrifices of these martyrs, control was gained over large sections of sensitive enemy military installations, where positions were consolidated following intense battles. These sacrifices played a crucial role in sustaining the momentum and impact of operation. " Baloch Liberation Army Hits 51 Locations in Pakistan, Declares ‘New Order Has Become Inevitable’ in South Asia.

The statement said that in Operation Herof 2.0, multiple units of the Baloch Liberation Army are participating in an organised and coordinated manner. "Fateh Squad, the Majeed Brigade, intelligence wing " ZIRAB", and STOS are advancing across various cities and areas with mutual coordination, placing multiple enemy structures under simultaneous pressure."

According to the statement, it has received public support and noted that popular unity has been a key factor in sustaining the operation. The statement, based on initial details, said that Operation Herof Phase II is continuing and expects that figures on the ground will increase as the situation evolves.

"This statement is based on initial details. Operation Herof Phase II is ongoing across different parts of Balochistan at the time of writing, and further increases in figures are expected as the ground situation evolves. Final details, losses and other aspects of the operation will be released to the media at an appropriate time. Across Balochistan, strong control by BLA freedom fighters remains in place and operations against the enemy will continue", the statement by Jeeyand Baloch, spokesperson for the Baloch Liberation Army, said.

