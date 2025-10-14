Smoke rises from a building as fire broke out at a garment factory and a chemical warehouse in Dhaka (Photo/Reuters)

Dhaka [Bangladesh], October 14 (ANI): Nine people have been killed in a fire at a garment factory and chemical warehouse in Rupnagar, Mirpur, in the capital of Bangladesh, Dhaka. Several people also suffered from burn injuries in the incident.

Fire Service Director Lieutenant Colonel (Operations and Maintenance) Mohammad Tajul Islam Chowdhury said that nine bodies have been recovered from the second floor of the burning garment factory.

"12 units of the fire service are working to control the fire", he told the reporters without elaborating.

Bangladesh Fire Service and Civil Defence said in its Facebook post, "14/10/2025 Khri: Mirpur chemical fire accident. Time: 11/40 hrs. Time of receiving news: 11/40 hrs. Time to reach the spot: 11/56 hrs. Location of incident: Kasmik Pharma, Shialbari, Roopnagar, Mirpur, Dhaka. In front of UTII University. Distance from the station to the incident site: 2km. Incident: Fire at Garments and Chemical Godown. Operation: 12 units working on fire. The director gave a press briefing from the accident site. Colonel Mohammad Tajul Islam Choudhary, SGP, PSC.

He said that the bodies of 9 people have been recovered from the spot. Fire extinguishing, search and rescue operations underway."

The Fire service then added, "14-10-25 hrs: Stay safe from the dangers of chemical accidents, save yourself and others. Watch the video to know the tips to save money and give others the opportunity to see it by sharing it."

According to information, seven firefighting units rushed to the spot and were working to bring the blaze under control. Further details regarding the cause of the fire and the identities of the victims could not be known immediately, The Dhaka Tribune stated in its report. (ANI)

