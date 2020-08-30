Beijing [China], Aug 30 (ANI/Sputnik): China has registered nine new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, and all of them have been imported, while another 27 COVID-19 patients have recovered over that period, the country's National Health Commission said on Sunday.

China's total number of confirmed coronavirus cases now stands at 85,031 and the death toll is 4,634. The total number of recovered individuals in the country stands at 80,153. The total number of imported cases is 2,482.

More than 240 COVID-19 patients remain hospitalised in China.

On Saturday, the country reported nine new coronavirus cases, all of them imported, and 35 new recoveries.

In the past 24 hours, China confirmed four asymptomatic coronavirus cases (all imported). More than 330 asymptomatic coronavirus patients are currently being monitored in the world's most populous country. (ANI/Sputnik)

