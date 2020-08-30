Beijing, Aug 30 (AP) Chinese authorities say the death toll has risen to 29 in the collapse of a two-story restaurant in the northern province of Shanxi.

The Ministry of Emergency Management says another 28 people were injured, seven of them seriously, when the building suddenly tumbled on Saturday.

It said Sunday that rescue operations have now concluded, but there was no immediate word on what caused the collapse.

The restaurant was in Shanxi province's Xiangfen county, about 630 kilometers (400 miles) southwest of Beijing.

Hundreds of rescue workers wearing hardhats and face masks had searched the rubble, lifting slabs of concrete in hopes of freeing survivors. (AP)

