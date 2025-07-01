Peshawar, Jul 1 (PTI) At least 94 people, 53 security personnel, were killed in 78 terrorist attacks across Pakistan in June this year, according to a new report released on Tuesday.

The monthly security report released by Islamabad-based think tank Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS) said from January to June 2025, there were 502 terrorist incidents across the country, resulting in 737 deaths.

Among the deceased were 284 security forces personnel and 273 civilians.

In June alone, 78 terror attacks claimed the lives of 53 security personnel, 39 civilians, and 2 members of peace committees. Additionally, 189 individuals were injured, comprising 126 security personnel and 26 civilians, the report said.

In response to the escalating violence, Pakistani security forces intensified counter-terrorism operations during June, eliminating 71 militants. These operations also resulted in the deaths of 2 security personnel and 2 civilians, it said.

In these operations, 10 militants and 5 civilians sustained injuries, and 52 suspected militants were apprehended, predominantly from central regions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in June, the report said.

The cumulative toll for June, encompassing both militant attacks and security operations, stands at 175 fatalities: 55 security personnel, 77 militants, 41 civilians, and 2 peace committee members, it said.

