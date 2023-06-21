Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Zagreb (Croatia), Jun 21 (AP) A Hungarian military helicopter crashed on Wednesday during a training mission in neighbouring Croatia, killing at least two soldiers on board, the country's defence ministry said.

Two Hungarian Air Force's Airbus H145 helicopters were on a training flight when one of them crashed, the Defence Ministry told the MTI news agency.

Three people were on board the helicopter that crashed in the area of the Cikola River canyon, some 300 kilometres south of the capital, Zagreb.

Rescue teams have recovered bodies of two people while a search was underway for the third.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash.

The footage aired by Croatia's state HRT television showed rescue teams accessing a steep, rocky terrain of the canyon zone. The report said that a witness called the emergency services around noon after seeing smoke rising from the site. (AP)

