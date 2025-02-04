Kabul, Feb 3 (AP) A Taliban fighter opened fire at the United Nations compound in Kabul, slightly injuring a security guard, and was later found dead, the UN mission in Afghanistan said Monday.

The gunman shot at a UN guard post on Sunday from outside the compound's perimeter wall, according to the UN.

UN-contracted security guards did not return fire. One international guard sustained minor injuries and received hospital care, the UN said.

The Taliban fighter was later found dead in a location outside the compound. The UN statement did not clarify how the fighter died.

The UN and the Taliban are carrying out separate investigations into the incident.

A spokesman for the Interior Ministry, Abdul Mateen Qani, said Monday that the incident happened because of a “one-way misunderstanding.” He did not elaborate.

Qani confirmed the casualty figures and said the ministry had sent medical and forensic teams to the site. (AP)

